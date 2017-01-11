How to Fly With a Dog and Not Piss Everyone Off

“But Liz, FAA regulations clearly state you can never take your dog out of the carrier inside the airport!”

First of all, calm down. Secondly, this is your loophole. You have to take your dog out of the carrier, because they don’t go through the same security scanners as everyone else -- namely, the ones in which you stick your arms up in the air and it sounds like you’re about to be catapulted to the moon. And even though I’ve tried (because it’s flippin’ adorable), you can’t put your dog in a bin and send him through the conveyor belt with your carry-on, shoes, and laptop.

Still, take your pooch out earlier than necessary because TSA will often take notice -- either by way of audible “awwwws” from others in line or because they actually catch a glimpse of your dog in all his puppy eyes glory. And what can result is being expedited to a separate security entrance (with a dog, you’ll always walk through the old-school doorway detectors). Your only extra level of security is a quick hand swipe to ensure your fluffy friend isn’t masquerading as a bomb, and you two will be downing a margarita at Chilli’s Too while those other chumps are still trying put their shoes back on with one hand.