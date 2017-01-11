How to Fly Without an ID

All the travel bloggers went into a tizzy last fall when news broke that travelers from New York, Louisiana, Minnesota, and New Hampshire would no longer be able to use their driver’s licenses as a valid form of airport ID. What no one bothered to point out, though, is that it’s actually possible to fly without any ID at all.



Say what?



'Tis true -- as I found out first-hand when I inadvertently left my license at home just before a work trip. After I’d skulked up to the reservations desk to rebook my flight, the airline rep explained that, no, I didn’t need to rebook because, yes, of course you can fly without an ID. And, how did I not know that? Turns out that as long as you’re willing to submit to an extra layer of security, you’re A-OK to hop a plane sans identification. And because the weather gods had a frat-boy sense of humor that weekend, I ended up enduring several canceled flights and went through security no fewer than four times over the course of three days. So what did I learn?