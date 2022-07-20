Photo: Shutterstock; Design: Rebecca Hoskins/Thrillist

Congratulations, you got a new place! But now, you don’t have a couch?! Furnishing a new apartment can be daunting, especially with limited funds, but that doesn’t mean you need to binge watch your favorite shows from the floor. There are countless tips and tricks for finding trendy, low-cost pieces to turn your new spot into a fully furnished home. To get you started, we rounded up a few ideas that’ll surely help you save money, time, and a whole lot of energy. Consider how much you’re willing to invest When picking out furniture, there are some items you can get for cheap, while others you’ll need to drop a few more coins on — so think about what matters to you most. For example, you’ll want to spend more money on a well-crafted, quality bed frame (and mattress, of course) in comparison to a coffee table that you can find at any decent thrift store. Also consider if it's a long- or short-term buy: you're going to want your sofa to last a long time, through wear and tear from people and pets (if you have them!), so it makes sense to spend more on that rather than on decor that can easily be changed. Don’t overcrowd the space Knowing how much space you have to utilize can save you a lot of time and money. Plan out what makes sense in your space by measuring the rooms. This will be helpful when you go out shopping for pieces; bring a measuring tape if you have to! There’s nothing worse than bringing home a sofa too big for the area you were planning to keep it in. On the flip side, you also don’t want to clutter your space. Be mindful to not overbuy — minimalism is very in right now so use your square footage wisely.

Advertisement Photo: Shutterstock

You have other things to worry about when moving, don’t let your insurance be one of them. State Farm® understands the importance of a budget. They have options to personalize your policy so you can get a surprisingly great rate, and then get back to unpacking in your new home.

Start by sourcing your essentials When working within a limited budget, you’ll always want to get the necessities first and then work your way towards the more decorative or novelty pieces you can wait to get your hands on. Think about the furniture you'll use most for each room and make a list. For instance, you’ll definitely need a bed frame, a dresser or something equivalent (here’s where knowing how much space you have will come in handy), and maybe one nightstand. Do you need a bookshelf? Potentially, but your books and knick-knacks will be just fine living on your dresser or in a moving box until you’ve saved a little more cash. Upcycle from your local community Antiquing may sound expensive, but sometimes those stores (and other thrifty shops) have trendy, and cheap, finds. If you’re comfortable with haggling a little with store owners, you can get the price down to what you can afford, especially if you have cash. You can also utilize garage sales and flea markets; a little research via local news sites or community groups can help you find those hidden gems. Speaking of research, don’t forget to use online marketplaces and trading pages on social media to find people actively trying to get rid of their stuff. There are also plenty of thrifting-based apps with great finds — even more if you’re willing to search a little outside of your own neighborhood. Inform people close to you that you’re looking for furniture You never know what people are looking to get rid of if you don’t ask. Letting those around you know you’re looking to furnish your new place opens the door for more potential sellers, or even people looking to free up some of their own space. Talk to friends, family, and coworkers so they can also keep a lookout for essentials needed to spruce up your spot, or go through their own donation piles for secondhand goodies. Also, talk to your neighbors from the place you’re leaving (if you’re comfortable) — you never know what someone’s willing to part with, maybe even as a housewarming gift.



Photo: Shutterstock; Design: Rebecca Hoskins/Thrillist