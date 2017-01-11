How to Get a First-Class Upgrade Without Paying for It

Dress up

Think of first class as a really, really small version of a trendy nightclub. They've got an image to maintain, so showing up in your Denver Nuggets throwback jersey and cargo shorts isn't helping your case. That's not saying decking yourself out in haute couture is going to land you in the front of the plane, either. But looking the part -- whether it's putting on a suit or just not wearing gym clothes -- could help your chances.

Volunteer to go on later flights

If you're the type of person who doesn't mind killing a few hours at the pre-security Dunkin' Donuts (or, more accurately, the airport bar) volunteering to go on a later flight when yours is overbooked will often land you in first class. Though most airlines will compensate you with a voucher for future travel, a few will go above and beyond and put you in first class on your later flight. Just be sure to take it easy on those $2 airport doubles, and above all else act like you belong there.