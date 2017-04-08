Flight Prices to These American and International Cities Are Going to Plummet in April

Bad news on the roulette wheel of airfares: Average ticket prices were up last month almost 10% over the year before. Even with the introduction of bare-bones Basic Economy fares on Delta, United, and American, the average price of a domestic round-trip flight is $243 this April. That's 9.5% higher than April 2016. And it's projected to scoot even higher in June, to $269.
Yet some destinations, foreign and domestic, are primed to buck the trend and get CHEAPER in April. Or so say those clairvoyants of coach class at Hopper, an app that predicts airfare fluctuations with 95% accuracy. Hopper's data junkies have aggregated prices from literally billions of flight purchases around the world, crunching the numbers with historic price data to predict which cities will have cheaper airfares.
The news for April? If you're on a mission tryin' to find Mr. Warren G, the east side of the LBC is easier to cruise than ever with flights to Long Beach predicted to drop the most in April, down more than 50% from historic norms. If the Caribbean is calling, April is your month to book, with five of the 10 biggest price drops going to Caribbean destinations including Aruba, Jamaica, and Barbados. (Just don't make any of these tourist mistakes when you go.)
Here are your top bargain cities to watch, along with the percentage drop in fares expected at some point in the coming month:
Domestic
Long Beach, California (54%)
Louisville, Kentucky (33%)
Washington, DC (32%)
Charleston, South Carolina (31%)
Chicago, Illinois (29%)
Las Vegas, Nevada (29%)
Palm Springs, California (28%)
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (28%)
Houston, Texas (27%)
Denver, Colorado (25%)
International
Barbados (46%)
Cancun, Mexico (39%)
Aruba (38%)
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (36%)
Paris, France (28%)
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico (27%)
Rome, Italy (25%)
Montego Bay, Jamaica (25%)
Barcelona, Spain (23%)
Manila, Philippines (20%)
If one of these destinations strikes your fancy, then get to shopping. Or you can try Hopper, which gets excited to share data for just this possibility. Enter the dates you want to fly in the app, select your home airport, and enter the city you're traveling to. Hopper will send you alerts as the flights are dropping.
Much like with any price predictions, you won't KNOW when they've bottomed out, and you might still end up sitting next to a guy who'll chew your ear off about how he paid $27 less than you did. But take Neil Patrick Harris' advice, pack some noise-canceling headphones, and enjoy the fact that you bought low while most airfares got more expensive.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.