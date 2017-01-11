How to Pull Off the Perfect Wedding… Abroad

Step 5: Authenticate documents in your wedding country

Think this is the end of the process? Think again! In many cases you must then bring your paperwork back to the legalization office of the local prefecture to pay more fees, and have your documents authenticated (yet again) and affixed with more fancy-looking stamps. Which makes us wonder, what the hell is going on here? Is there that much wedding fraud we don’t know about? Luckily, you can have your planner take care of this step for you. Which, unless you’re really into stamps, is nice.

Step 6: Declare your intent and set a date

No, you’re still not done. Don't be silly. In many cases, you now need to make a "Declaration of Intention to Marry" before a civil registrar. This takes place in the marriage office of the town hall in the city where your ceremony will be performed. Only at that time can you set a date for the wedding. Officials need to post civil banns (notices) of the wedding at the town hall for a certain period of time before the ceremony, so be sure to arrive in country at least a few days before your wedding date. In some cases, you actually won’t know the exact date of your nuptials until now (although you will have a good idea), so flexibility again is key here.