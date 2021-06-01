How to Get Outside in a Way That Serves You

As we collectively unfurl from the fetal position and crawl out of the pandemic, the Great Outdoors seems like the ideal place to seek some much-needed relief and grounding. But for marginalized communities—who have been disproportionately impacted by the past year and a half, whether by the coronavirus or the climax of the United States’ long struggle with social inequalities—that reemergence comes with a litany of questions about who can comfortably enjoy and see themselves represented in outdoor culture.

Until recently, the visibility of plus-sized and queer people in the outdoors industry has been virtually non-existent.

More than 25% of Americans

(about one in four) live with a disability—and yet, holistic accessibility is extremely limited. And while people of color are expected to make up

the majority of the US population

within the next two decades, we are still noticeably absent in national parks; according to

National Park Service data

, just 23% of visitors identify as people of color.



Yet despite a culture of outdoorsmanship that often gatekeeps, a new generation of advocates and activists—including trailblazing (pun intended) collectives like Diversify Outdoors, Unlikely Hikers, Hello Ranger, Latinxhikers, and Disabled Hikers, among others—are uniting marginalized outdoorspeople for a common cause: spending time with Mother Nature in a way that embraces and uplifts their communities.

While it’s difficult to summarize the complex needs of dozens of disenfranchised communities in as many words, there are ways to make outdoor culture more inclusive for everyone. Whether you’re new to hiking and camping and don’t know where to start, or you’re an experienced nature-lover looking for a community of like-minded adventurers, here are a few ways to make the Great Outdoors a part of your life.