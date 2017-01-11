How I Got Over My Fear of Flying

I talked to a pilot

I have to commend the Internet for being able to connect me with a pilot with the same ease of looking up a pie recipe or downloading a video of two girls puking on each other. I came across Captain Tom Bunn, an experienced airline captain and licensed therapist who's specialized in treating the fear of flying for over 30 years. I ended up asking him every single question I had floating around in my manic head and got the skinny on every question I’ve ever had about flying. He helped me get over some of my more ridiculous fears like getting sucked out the window or what happens when William Shatner sees something on the wing.