How to Make a Living Just by Traveling the World

You've heard about these people. You've gawked at their Instagram photos, read their blogs, and lusted after their glamorous, jet-setting adventures. They're the social media influencers and travel tastemakers who seemingly do nothing more than wander the globe posting pictures, leading the kind of fascinating, fabulous lives most of us only dream about.

And while you suspect they travel for free -- the result of marketing deals cut with the brands whose pics they post -- you've still wondered, how do they do it? What does it take to succeed? And how the hell can you get in on that action?

Well, we had the same questions. Which is why we tracked down some of these very people and straight-up asked them. And while we were able to distill their answers down to eight key tips (that you can absolutely use to launch your own travel career!), there is a TL;DR version: if pimpin' was easy, everybody would be doing it.

