Want the Cheapest Flights for the Holidays? Book Now.

There's quite possibly nothing worse than traveling over the holidays -- assuming you enjoy holding onto your money and sanity. So, while the holiday season may seem far away, if you really want to be smart about it, you'll start booking your flights right now, when they're the cheapest.

New priceline.com data shows that late August to mid-October is the best time to find a cheap flight over the holidays, especially if you take into account these specific dates:

Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 26th)

Worst days to fly: You'll pay higher fares if you leave the weekend prior to the holiday (Nov. 21st and 22nd), the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 25th - aka the most expensive day to fly), or if you return any day between Nov. 28th and 30th.