Kauai Has No Shortage of Beauty to See -- and Taste

You can expect two things from “The Garden Island” of the Hawaiian Islands: incredibly beautiful nature and ono (delicious) food. A helicopter tour will give you a great idea of all the glory to be seen (and tasted), like the Waimea Canyon or the cliffs that dwarf Manhattan skyscrapers on the Napali Coast. But if you want to get up close and personal, see it by boat. A water tour of the island can include an up-close look at the natural caves carved out over thousands of years by tide and runoff -- and just might bring you within sight of some dolphins. Of course, nobody’s saying you can’t do both… After all that exploration, refuel for the next day with a Loco Moco, poke bowl, or shave ice, because Kauai rewards the tastebuds as much as it does the eyeballs.