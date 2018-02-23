Oahu Is That Paradise of Street Art, Craft Beer, and Fresh Food You Wanted

Being on Oahu is a strong first step towards a perfect day. Known as “The Heart of Hawaii,” Oahu is where you’ll find the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki, the vibrant art scene of Kakaako, and some of the world’s most challenging surf on the North Shore. Its powerful waves of the North Shore beckon expert surfers, and make terrific spectating for us novices. After basking in the surf scene, head to Manuele rum distillery or one of the burgeoning brewers on Oahu’s dense craft beer scene -- where local ingredients flavor ales and lagers into a distinctly Hawaii pint worth raising. Maybe you’ll even meet some surfers and trade tales over ono grinds -- that’s delicious food to you.