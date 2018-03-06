Adventure in Hawaii
Sponsored

Here’s How Lava Makes the Island of Hawaii so Much Fun

By Published On 03/06/2018 By Published On 03/06/2018
Thrillist
More From Adventure in Hawaii

related

Every Adventure You Need to Enjoy on the Island of Hawaii

related

Oahu Is the Art Lover’s Paradise You Didn’t Know You Needed

related

The Right Restaurant for Every Eater on Hawaii's "Garden Island”

related

Kauai Has No Shortage of Beauty to See -- and Taste

How does one follow up a day spent crawling through lava tubes and coming face to mountain-face with Earth’s newest landform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park? By devouring some of the world’s finest and freshest foods, of course. After exploring Mother Nature on the island of Hawaii, dive into the incomparable poke served at Suisan Fish Market, where they have over a century’s experience, then subsidize your adrenaline rush at Hilo Shark’s Coffee with some bean-juice and chocolate. If you can’t get enough of the caffeinated glory, book yourself a tour of their coffee or chocolate production facilities just down the road. Now that’s a day worth raising your glass to.