How does one follow up a day spent crawling through lava tubes and coming face to mountain-face with Earth’s newest landform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park? By devouring some of the world’s finest and freshest foods, of course. After exploring Mother Nature on the island of Hawaii, dive into the incomparable poke served at Suisan Fish Market, where they have over a century’s experience, then subsidize your adrenaline rush at Hilo Shark’s Coffee with some bean-juice and chocolate. If you can’t get enough of the caffeinated glory, book yourself a tour of their coffee or chocolate production facilities just down the road. Now that’s a day worth raising your glass to.
Here’s How Lava Makes the Island of Hawaii so Much Fun
By Thrillist Published On 03/06/2018