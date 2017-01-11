US Airports Desperately Need Improvement. Here's Why.

The solution is simple, but it's probably gonna piss you off

So why has the rest of the world eclipsed us? It’s not because we enjoy standing in 30-minute lines for pretzels and sleeping on airport floors. It’s because the federal government doesn't want to invest in airport infrastructure. And the reason for that is pretty simple; because it involves increasing the passenger facility charge.



The passenger facility charge -- or PFC -- is a $4.50-per-segment charge you probably barely notice on your e-mail confirmation when you buy an airline ticket. It’s levied by local airports to fund operations, but Congress controls how much they can levy. And Congress hasn’t authorized them to raise it... SINCE 2000! Which means airports have been stuck using local and federal tax money -- as well as their own revenue -- to make any improvements. And, well, we see how well that’s gone.



Unlike a lot of other taxes, the PFC is a user tax that is reinvested directly into airport infrastructure. Which basically means that the people who use the airports are the ones paying to make them better. And since improved airport infrastructure is a proven economic driver, it’s the rare tax that actually shows a return on investment.



Some travel groups argue that raising the tax would discourage travel -- airline tickets are high enough as it is, right? -- but even doubling it would only add a whopping $9 per round trip ticket. Or roughly one-third of what you pay to check your bag (which you should absolutely do, btw, for all of our sakes). One way. In an era where extra fees are the norm, adding less than ten bucks to the cost of a ticket seems like a small price to pay for improving our global competitiveness.