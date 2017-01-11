How to Make Your Flight in Coach Feel Like First Class

Stake out a middle seat when you're traveling with a friend

Whether you're a window seat person or an aisle seat person, we can all agree that there is no such thing as a middle seat person. However, when traveling with a friend, one of you has to settle, right? Wrong. It's actually smarter for you to book the window and aisles seats, leaving the middle open. Best case scenario, no one ever claims it, and you have a ton more room. Worst case, you simply explain that you and your friend are together and want to sit next to each other. Works every time, probably.



Load up your tablet with movies and shows

Some flights boast an impressive catalog of movies and TV shows, but more often than not, you're stuck choosing from titles that are usually confined to the darkest recesses of Netflix. Avoid disappointment by loading up a tablet with your favorite shows, films, and books before your flight. Because, no, you won't "maybe like" Grown Ups 2.