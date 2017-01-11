The Simple Way to Guarantee Your Carry-On Fits Every Airline

Two main features will guide you: a searchable index of 400 pieces of popular luggage, along with a general listing of every major airline's carry-on size restriction. Unfortunately, the site doesn't allow you to reorganize by bag size or price, so it's hard to know if you're getting the most bang for your buck. And it's unclear who's behind the magic: a Who Is search leads to a privately registered domain, and there's no contact listed anywhere on the website.

Still, the site compiles all the different airline bag guidelines in one place. That in itself is a useful tool. And it helped me decide which suitcase I wanted to buy -- though I won't shill for my new bag. What you want could be entirely different.