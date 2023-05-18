How to Turn Your Hobby Into a Perfect First Date

Bumble

Like the majority of modern love stories these days, GaTa and Sam’s relationship started on Bumble. While the connection began on the dating app, their courtship blossomed offline in a thrift shop. “I love dressing people. I love styling people,” GaTa said. This meant the perfect first date wouldn’t take place in a bar or coffeeshop. Instead, he’d take Sam on a fashion hunt. “I felt like he understood me on a different level,” Sam said. “I never had a man pick out clothes for me.” GaTa admitted that although he felt wary of finding love on an app, Sam’s Bumble profile changed his mind. Her photos stood out, sure, but what really solidified their possible connection was their similar goals, values, and interests. Hence a thrift shop date where they could find pieces as unique as their profiles. GaTa and Sam prove that the more effort — and personality — you put into a date, the better the results will be. Got a hobby? Here’s how to turn it into your perfect first date.

Go thrifting for hidden gems When it comes to finding cheap, vintage gems, you could go pro. Digging through rows and rows of worn clothes is your favorite Saturday activity, so why not take a page out of GaTa and Sam’s book and invite your date along? We can’t explain the psychology behind it, but thrifting is just more fun when you can laugh at ironic graphic T-shirts together. Pretend you’re in a movie montage and pick out the coolest — or most hideous — pieces for the other person to try on. Keep it lighthearted or spend the date hunting down something on your wishlists. The relationship could end, but you’ll never regret that $40 genuine leather jacket from 1982. Show off your rock climbing skills Some people run, others spin, but you’re an indoor rock climber. Your date might be surprised to learn just how many climbing gyms there are in your city, so show them the ropes, literally (sorry, we can’t help it). Maybe your date shares the same love for scaling chalky walls or maybe this is just a good excuse to flex your niche skills — but don’t be a hero about it. If you’re willing to put your ego aside, invite your date to a belaying class. It’s the easiest way to make a climbing newbie feel comfortable and for you to learn something new. Team up for a trivia night It’s no secret you know a lot about pop culture — maybe too much — but all of those random celebrity facts and memorized TV quotes can help your romantic life. TBH, it’s just a regular bar date, but find a dive that hosts a weekly trivia night and you’re bound to have fun even if you two have nothing in common. Remember, you’re not omniscient, and you really don’t know everything, so make this a night about teamwork. Even better, try partnering up on a topic you’re both severely uninformed about. Stepping out of your comfort zone shows your date that you’re unpretentious, especially while you blindly guess the fifth sign of the zodiac or the longest recorded amount of time a snail has taken a nap (FYI it’s three years). Game together online or IRL Usually you’re just a Player One only, but ready Player Two for your date. You’re looking for a partner who won’t mind your competitive spirit or your tendency to get lost in a video game. If they’re interested in playing your favorite game, let them. But if you’re willing to level the playing field, consider pulling out a classic that appeals to everyone in your generation. You can also pitch a screen-free alternative with just as much interactivity, like laser tag, an escape room, or a retro arcade. You won’t need any awkward small talk as you race to decode a ciphered message or safely direct a pixelated frog through traffic.

Train for a 5K Even if you love running, you know it’s a little bit easier when you have someone else to do it with. Now, you may be thinking, is a running date really a good idea? Bumble is designed so you can show off your interests and your potential matches can show off theirs. If it’s not obvious, you don’t want to invite someone on a sweaty date unless they consider getting sweaty fun. Once you pitch the idea, consider asking them if they have a favorite running spot you can check out with them. It’s non-traditional but can easily end in a cooldown at a nearby bar or park. Even if the sparks don’t fly, at least you found yourself a platonic running buddy. Spend a day volunteering Turns out that people who volunteer are happier than those who don’t. Share some of the oxytocin with your date by doing community service together. This could include playing with puppies at an animal shelter — a crowd pleaser for obvious reasons — or cleaning up your local park. If philanthropy is a big part of your life, you probably want to date someone who is willing to give up their weekend to do good, too. And with endless amounts of service opportunities out there, you’ll never run out of new things to try together, like joining an urban gardening program or volunteering at your local food bank. Dress up and cosplay together Cosplaying is an art and you’re looking for someone who will respect your hobby, maybe so much so they’re excited to join in on the fun. While cosplaying can include taking your date to the next gaming or comic convention, it can also include something more imaginative, like LARPing. Take on new roles in order to play out an action-packed adventure set to any genre your hearts desire (horror, fantasy, sci-fi, etc.). Test each other’s creativity by building your characters together. From there, all you have to do is play (and maybe fake sword fight).