How to Mindfully Swipe Without Getting Tunnel Vision

Bumble

Once upon a time, courting looked like approaching a stranger at a bar or dropping a pick-up line while the object of your affection tried to get their steps in on an elliptical. Now, it all starts on apps like Bumble. Jess, a real-life Bumble user, had never used a dating app before, but it quickly led her to now-girlfriend Tata. “It was my first time using a dating app, and within a week, I found someone,” she says. Tata was single for a while before meeting Jess, but knew she wanted something serious — and when she and Jess matched, the rest was history. Dating app success stories like this can add gas to your tank when it feels like you’ve been swiping on “E” for miles. The second your eyes begin to glaze over and your thumb goes on autopilot, it’s time to reevaluate your strategy. Because whether you’ve been on Bumble for just a few days or you’ve been holding court for years, it can be easy to fall into the trap of mindless swiping. This looks a lot like taking .5 seconds to look at someone’s first photo before moving on. In fact, you didn’t even look at them, you just kept going. But dating isn’t a slot machine; the more you play doesn’t mean you’re more likely to find a match. You have to be just as engaged in the process as you would be approaching someone in person. How? We have some tips that will make swiping fun again — and make it more likely to end in success.

Read the prompts Do. not. skip. the. prompts. A photo can say a thousand words, but who cares about what they look like if you’re not even willing to guess their “two truths and a lie?” Prompts are basically cheat codes in the game of dating; they tell you a lot about a person before you even have to meet them. Whether it’s a wild travel story or where you can most likely find them after work, a prompt offers crucial insight into who someone is and whether or not the two of you would get along long-term. You might be surprised to see how forthcoming people will be about what they believe makes a relationship great or their most useless skill. (Psst! If someone took the time to add as many prompts as their profile would allow, it’s a green flag.) Turn on push notifications A fast and easy way to fall out of the dating game is to make it invisible. Out of sight, out of mind. If you’re serious about wanting to meet someone new, turn your notifications on. If you don’t, you’re leaving a lot of possibilities on the table. Be vigilant about upcoming matches by setting push notifications for Bumble, then see the next tip. Respond to a match immediately If the ball is in your court, take your shot — immediately. Matches aren’t a dime a dozen, so when you get one, make sure to send a message to them right away. Not doing this risks the chance of you losing interest or simply forgetting about it. Unless you have a premium membership, matches expire within 24 hours. If you skip out on taking your chance to, at the bare minimum, say hello, then you might miss something great. Your next love story could be hiding in a match queue right now, and you wouldn’t even know it.

Update your profile regularly If you’ve been on Bumble since its inception, then you know that the app has come a long way. Would 2014-you have ever believed you could see someone’s sun sign on their profile? Probably not. A dusty profile with nothing more than a few pictures and one prompt gives off the impression that you don’t care, which most likely isn’t the case. Dating algorithms love new content, so refresh those photos from three years ago and add new prompts to the mix. Add swiping to your calendar Not spending enough time checking matches is the opposite of your problem. Searching for a partner is the name of the game, but doing it too often, like for hours, can drain your battery — fast. Once swiping begins to feel like a chore — or even addicting — it’s time to set boundaries. If you’re someone who finds peace in structure, maybe carving out literal time on your calendar to find love will make the process feel fun again and not like a mindless burden. Bumble limits you to a certain amount of likes in one day; a similar boundary can help you make the most of your time on the app, too. Consider setting a limit on how many profiles you can swipe through (10? 20? Tops 40). Once you hit your limit, put the phone down and try again later. This is a marathon, not a sprint.