How to Not Drive Your Significant Other Crazy While Traveling

But don't drink too much

This isn't spring break 2005. Vacations might be an excuse to let go, but they're not an excuse to do five tequila shots in an hour, cry for absolutely no reason, and then make inappropriate intoxicated phone calls to your kids.



Don't be afraid to do your own thing

Even if you've traded a visit to the Bowling Hall of Fame for a tour of yarn shops, that doesn't mean you need 24/7 togetherness. If you've each got a must-do item that's right below income taxes on your partner's list of fun ideas, just do them separately.



Never travel hungry

Add Betty White-playing-football levels of hangriness to the stress of travel, and it's a catalyst for in-flight blowouts over whose turn it is to read SkyMall. Make a point to eat breakfast before you leave, or at the very least, pack a box of granola bars.

