How to Not Get Rejected on Airbnb, According to Airbnb Hosts

We learn at a very young age about the painful sting of rejection. It starts with dodgeball and birthday parties and gets more real as life progresses toward college, and a career, and the mother of them all -- dating! Also, not qualifying for a mortgage, that can hurt, too. Rarely is there ever a way to dodge this harsh reality.

Until now.

While rejection undoubtedly runs rampant on Airbnb (and not just from the hosts), there are several tactics to almost guarantee you don’t get dubbed a “persona non grata” next time you’re booking a getaway. And we talked to hosts from all over the world -- Paris, Australia, Berlin, Maryland, Florida, California, New York City, and beyond! -- to find out what those tactics were.