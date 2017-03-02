Military Packing Secrets That Will Make You a Better Traveler

Packing, the worst part of any trip, is a pain because nearly all of us just make it up as we go along. Filling a suitcase is a rushed disaster that begins as late as possible and ends in a flurry when our ride to the airport honks in the driveway.

But you know who are taught to pack, and who treat it like a high art? Marines, soldiers, airmen, and sailors, that’s who. US military servicemembers can probably shoot better than you, stand at attention longer, and almost assuredly pack a tighter, smaller, better-balanced suitcase or backpack than anyone else in your boarding zone. So we’ve interviewed a bunch of them to compile their best packing tips and tricks -- none of which involve sitting on your bag until it barely zips.