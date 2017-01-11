Why I Pack Only Dirty Clothes When I Travel

Unpopular opinion: only suckers of the highest order pack up a suitcase with clean clothes before heading on a trip. Is it you? Do you do this? Sucker. Travel with your dirty laundry, or not at all.

Over the years I’ve held this conviction so persistently that a reputation now precedes me. When, for instance, I texted a friend in Florida who I’ll be visiting soon, I asked, “Do you have a washer/dryer?”

Came the reply: “If you bring laundry with you again, I won’t pick you up from the airport.”

The nerve. Look, there’s nothing wrong with my go-to travel ritual. Some people drink before they fly. Some people wear slip-on shoes to breeze through security. Prior to my trips, I empty a big, lumpy, canvas laundry bag onto my bedspread, sift through the... uh, aromatic contents, stuff my selections into a duffel, and head for the airport. You ask me? I’d no more take clean clothes on a trip than I would schlep sand to the beach.