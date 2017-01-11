How to Pick Up a Girl at the Airport

If I know one thing about women, it’s that we love nothing more than getting hit on at the airport. Honestly. We can’t get enough. As we’re strutting down the terminal, spinner-wheel luggage obediently at our sides and big-ass LeSportsac tote on our shoulders, we’re feeling on fleek just envisioning all the beach time we’re about to soak up with our #besties. And hell yeah, we want you to notice.

But not so fast there, Airport Adonis. Just because we love it doesn’t make us EASY. So to help you out (like we did at Whole Foods AND Chipotle), we’ve nailed down exactly how to go in for that final approach with your potential tarmac temptress.