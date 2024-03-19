Fishing for the First Time? Here’s How and Where to Start

Many anglers daydream about the Zen-like rhythm, meditation, and technique of fly casting. For others, it’s about the thrill of the fight, or the dance to net catch. Plenty more simply covet any opportunity to guzzle beer and wax nostalgic about days spent holding a spinning rod alongside grandparents, or threading worms onto hooks for their kids. As an unskilled newcomer to the sport, I personally love wading through a chilly river on a hot summer day. I dig the playful aspect of climbing over felled trees and big rocks, imagining the many shimmery trout hiding behind them, staring down the conveyor belt of fish traveling downstream and waiting to seize on a morsel of breakfast. While most industries struggled during the pandemic, the socially distanced endeavor of angling thrived. According to the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, of the millions who dropped a line in 2020, more than half were brand-new to the sport. Interest hasn’t dipped since folks returned to work and other social engagements, either. Around 54.5 million Americans went fishing in 2022, a number up 4% from the previous year. And the contemporary angler doesn’t necessarily look like your bucket-hatted grandpa. For instance, over the past decade, women's participation ballooned by 4 million. “The draw for new anglers is not only getting out, but having something to do outside,” says Lindsay Kocka, owner of Wade Well, through which she offers hybrid instruction blending angling with mindfulness and functional movement techniques. Kocka describes fishing as forest-bathing’s opposite. “It’s for people who want to engage and focus and explore something new,” she says. “For people who want to connect with nature and feel alive.” Here’s everything you need to know about how to get started.

Figure out what you want to catch—and how One fateful summer afternoon, Anjelica Talan, a DC-area blogger and social media influencer, was relaxing on the banks of the Potomac River with her husband and two kids. Her nine-year-old daughter was watching anglers catch fish, and said, "I wanna do that."

"She’d seen some pictures of me fishing as a kid, and she didn’t ask my husband; she asked me," says Talan. “So I said, 'heck, yeah' and a few days later we took some live bait and a spin rod down to the river and had a great day catching fish.” When they got back to the car, however, Talan realized she’d left a good portion of the live bait (including chicken gizzards) in the car—in 102-degree humidity. The debacle required a full car detailing and left Talan resolute to never again fish with live bait, nor attempt to bring a live fish home. Later, she and her daughter accepted an invitation to try fly fishing, in which the angler attempts to mimic Mother Nature’s food supply by casting a tiny fake bug—you can craft your own, or buy them at fishing shops—onto the surface of water, in hopes of giving it the appearance of an edible insect. “Once I learned how to handle the fish I caught that way, I fell in love with the meditative, participative vibe of fly fishing, and landed on the best way to bond with my kids,” says Talan, who now serves as the DEI Liaison for United Women on the Fly, an organization aimed toward building inclusive communities for anglers. Broadly speaking, angling can be broken down into two categories: conventional fishing (Talan’s initial pursuit, which is also commonly referred to as “gear fishing” or “spin casting”) and fly fishing. The former’s umbrella is vast—conventional fishing includes spear fishing (using spears or harpoons to impale fish), hand fishing (a super physical modality that involves simply holding a line, sans rod, with some sort of bait on the end), ice fishing, and various netting-based endeavors, many of which are specific to Indigenous groups.

Asked which is better suited for beginners, most will say “conventional,” though Kocka is out to disprove the notion that fly fishing is somehow more high-brow. “Some people spend a lifetime perfecting their Brad Pitt-in-A River Runs Through It-caliber cast; others never hyperfocus on it and that’s okay," she explains. "There’s incredible variety in terms of what’s beginner-friendly versus what’s a little more intermediate or advanced." In conventional fishing, you may or may not be using live bait. While the type of angling you pursue will likely depend on the waterways and culture of where you live, you can target pretty much any species using either a traditional spin pole or fly rod. But there’s one distinction you must remember: Bait in the conventional fishing world means lures whereas in fly fishing, bait means flies. “Hopefully you’re hanging with people who aren’t judging you, but there’s a big difference,” Kocka says. The biggest barrier to people getting into any type of fishing is the fear of looking stupid, adds Paul Von Gontard, a guide based out of Missoula, Montana. He recommends heading to a local fishing shop while keeping in mind that everyone who's ever started fishing knew zero at one point. “The easiest way to overcome that boundary is to talk into a local fishing shop that’s not a big commercial retailer and just say ‘I don’t know that much about this and I wanna get into it,’ because it’s one of those sports where, if people are in it for the right reasons and truly love it, they’re psyched to share their passion.”

What you’ll need Kids fish free, but if you’re older than 16, you’ll generally need a license from your state’s Fish and Wildlife Agency. In most states, an annual license will run you between $15 and $50 (they’ll generally cost a bit more for out-of-staters and less for seniors or veterans), and can be purchased online, by phone, or at fishing shops. (Newcomers can dip a toe in by participating in Free Fishing Days throughout the year and in June during National Fishing and Boating Week, when standard fishing license requirements are waived.) Fishing fees support conservation and restoration, as well as fishery management. And in the process of getting your license, you’ll have to sign off on local regulations—these dictate the fishing season for various species, which species you can keep and at what sizes, and how many. Some species are so protected it’s illegal to even pull them from the water, while some are so invasive that you have to catch what you keep, according to Rachel Piacenza, who’s the director of marketing for the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. “As an angler, you may be out there alone, casting a line, but so many people have been out before you, making sure there are fish to catch,” she says. You can spin fish from anywhere you can sit or stand (think: docks, piers, shorelines, and boats), and all you’ll need is a fishing pole with a reel, lures, a pair of needle nose pliers to safely remove hooks from fish mouths, and sunglasses (a polarized pair will help you see through water’s surface, sans glare). Takemefishing.org offers all manner of species-specific how-to fishing videos (in Spanish, too), but essentially, you’ll want to attach your lure to the end of your line, cast out, and start reeling in. The goal is to create “action” or “jigging” of the lure, which is what typically triggers a fish to bite.

Gear gets more complex if you’re Western-style fly fishing. A fly rod and reel are musts. Options range from $50 starter kits to high-end gear costing hundreds, but before shopping, learn the nomenclature. Rods are categorized by length (in feet), and “weight,” which refers to the rod’s overall strength and size. Talan says a nine-foot, five-weight option can “get you into pretty much any stream, lake, or river.” Once you get more advanced and curious about landing big salmon and tarpon, you’ll want a beefier 10- or 12-weight rod. If you gravitate toward narrow streams and tight spots, the Japanese Tenkara rod provides extended reach and control, and nixes the need to manage a traditional fly line because it lacks a reel. Many reels come pre-spooled with fly line and backing (which secures the fly line to the reel). After that, you’ll need leaders and tippet, two kinds of filament that attach the fly line (which is heavier than the line used in spin casting) to the star of the whole operation: the humble fly. Flies are small hooks layered with string, feathers, or other material to imitate the appearance of an insect or other favored fish food. Tying them by hand is a revered art among many fly anglers; the flies themselves can be exquisite. They’re also widely available commercially and, with natural and synthetic varieties available in every color of the rainbow, fun to shop for—they’ll run you a dollar or three a pop, so pick up a variety and enjoy figuring out what works. Basic types include the “dry fly,” which floats on top of the water to simulate a bug landing on the surface; a “nymph fly” that floats underneath the surface, mimicking a larva; and a “streamer fly,” which gives the illusion of a smaller fish or other prey. At the local fly shop, staff always stay up-to-date on which options are proving effective in nearby rivers and ponds. A guided drift boat excursion down a storied river, in my opinion, offers the most stunning and fruitful fly fishing experience for beginners. But most fly anglers wade into the water, using neoprene waders and wading boots (Simms, whose founder invented waders, is widely believed to offer the most durable varieties.) The experience of crossing a river in waders, emerging snug and bone dry, is truly a sensation to behold, but both pieces of gear are a significant investment. If the water’s warm enough, just don shorts and water shoes. Additionally, Talan advises bringing barbless hooks—“so you don’t hurt the fish or rip their lips, which reduces the chance of hurting them to a point where you do have to remove and dispose of them”—as well as a fishing net, SPF protection, a hat and neck gaiter, plenty of water, a first aid kit, and eye protection. (Aside from their obvious purpose, shades will protect your peepers in the event someone hooks you.)

Photo courtesy of the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation

Seek a physical guide. Or app. Or both. Fishing with kids or family? “I love a guide, because they have all the gear—so you can try it before you buy it—and they can demonstrate,” says Talan, who adds that her children also love a guide, because they tie on the flies for them, unhook fish, and take photos. “It takes a lot of the hard work and frustration out and lets the kids just learn and have fun.” Guides are also great sources regarding local laws. In some states, for example, anglers have the right to wade in rivers and creeks that flow through private property. In others, only continuously floating on a boat is allowed. Born into a family of fly fishers in Montana, Von Gontard grew up fishing in Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the Rocky Mountain West. “Anytime I fish somewhere new, I hire a guide, at least for half a day, because they all have intimate knowledge of the place. You can spend up to 200 days per year out on the water here in Missoula if you’re a guide–there’s intimate knowledge to be sourced. The good ones like to do it because they’re stewards of the water; they like to teach people about ethical angling techniques and about conservation and watershed quality.” Takemefishing.org offers a free interactive map designed to help anyone find good nearby spots to fish and boat in the US. This handy tool also accounts for the best times to fish given waterways, and lets users drop ins on lucky spots. Meanwhike, a brand-new app named ILLA leverages a straightforward profile and swipe mechanism, a la dating apps, to help female anglers connect—whether to explore new waters, seek out a fishing buddy, or find safety in numbers. “Many anglers I know were introduced to angling by parents or partners who already possessed all the necessary gear and knowledge, and could therefore provide an accessible learning environment,” says Tana Hoffman, ILLA’s founder. “When you don’t have that foundation, finding mentors and resources becomes more challenging and pricey and intimidating. This is about creating a supportive network where women can share experiences, learn together, and overcome obstacles."

Where to go Nearly any body of water is a possible fishing spot—if there are fish, you can try your luck with a fly or spin rod. But since it’s always fun to daydream about bucket-list fishing destinations, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska are go-to anglers’ paradises that attract some of the most passionate, knowledgeable guides. Florida is another huge destination, as is the Texas-Louisiana border area, where fishing for redfish is super popular. Kocka adds that modern fly fishing was born on the East Coast and ticks off Vermont, Connecticut, and upstate New York as fishing havens. “The Pacific Northwest is huge for steelhead, which fight hard and are fun for adrenaline-driven anglers, and Arkansas has really epic brown trout fishing on the White River," she says. Even the desert has good fishing to offer—Kocka loves high-elevation spots like Lee’s Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. From DC, Talan heads an hour east to fish the Shenandoah Valley, but she holds a special place in her heart for Yellow Breeches, in South-Central Pennsylvania, which is where her family had their first casting lessons, and her kids caught their first fish. She names a few other somewhat unexpected places East of the Mississippi: “There’s a great place called Waynesboro in the South River in Virginia. Cleveland, Ohio—the Rocky River area in particular—has some of the biggest steelhead fish in the nation. She also loves Destin, Florida, for both its saltwater and freshwater fly and conventional fishing opportunities, and cites the Outer Banks of North Carolina as another favorite destination. Talan’s current bucket list? “Belize; Christmas Island near Australia; and on the Kenai River in Alaska.”

Photo courtesy of the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation

Remember, it’s called fishing, not catching Von Gontard describes fishing as “super easy to get into, but impossible to master”—which, for many, sums up its appeal. He starts each day drinking out of a coffee cup that reads "I Suck at Fly Fishing," which serves as a reminder to set at least one new fishing-related goal every year. Kocka describes such goals as akin to “giving a dog a big bone he’s gonna be chewing on for months,” explaining that fishing always offers new ways to engage. After eight years focused on trout fishing—"and I still have a lot to learn in the land of trout fishing”—she says pursuing her next endeavor, warm water fishing, feels like “learning a new language.” To keep from getting discouraged, Talan encourages new anglers to manage expectations—and to head out on the water with an intention to learn, connect, and grow. “I believe fish feel vibes—I try to go in with the mindset of being humble in the fish’s ecosystem and grateful for the experience and thinking in terms of building connection—with the fish, yes, but also with the people you’re fishing with. It creates this beautiful flow of energy.”

Katie O'Reilly is a contributor for Thrillist and a freelance journalist covering outdoor adventure, sustainable travel, environmental ethics, green lifestyle, and assisted reproduction. Her work appears in the Atlantic, Outside, Sierra, Runner's World, Alpinist, Bitch, Buzzfeed, and several other publications. Katie holds a BS in journalism from Northwestern University and an MFA in creative nonfiction from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. A Chicago native, she now lives in a patch of woods outside Missoula, Montana, with her husband, toddler daughter, and two rambunctious mutts.