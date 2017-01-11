Get Hyped to Go to Tokyo's Summer Olympics in 2020 (or Right Now)

RIO 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High jump over here for all of Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

You survived Rio 2016, a spectacle that American athletes romped through. Just one thing was missing in Brazil: you. Don't let the same thing happen when Tokyo throws the planet's biggest party four years from now.

With the closing ceremony over, it's already time get ready for Tokyo -- one of the most fun, most bizarre, and safest cities in the Far East and maybe in the world. We'll tell you how to prepare, what to pack, where to go, what to enjoy, and how to get into trouble, if you really want to -- you'll have to try hard.