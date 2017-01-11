Why Everyone Deserves to Quit Their Jobs and Travel in Their 20s

Moving on, traveling in your 20s is just better than working a stupid job. I mean, are we really going to care in 10 years whether our career is “challenging,” “on-track,” or “existent”? Or are we going to be glad we said “screw it” and used our leftover college money to book a party yacht in the Adriatic with 15 other kids from the frat?

Exactly.

If there’s one thing I’m sure of, it’s that your 20s are when you really figure out who you are. Like, as a person. College is over: now it’s time to really find your True Self. You’re never going to learn, grow, and develop sitting in a cubicle, or even in an open-floor-plan office, which I guess are more popular these days anyway. Sure, your workplace offers you unlimited sick days, a dog-friendly environment, and the stability of a regular paycheck, things hundreds of thousands of unemployed Americans can barely imagine, much less achieve. But being forced to master new skills, collaborate with your peers, and overcome challenges creatively won’t enable the same sort of self-discovery as ziplining through the Costa Rican rainforest with your best friends (who are also in their 20s). That’s just common knowledge.