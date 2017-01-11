Quit Your Job and Travel: How to Make Your Dream a Reality

Save, save, save

1. Downsize in every way possible

Remember that rule, “If you haven’t worn/used it in a year, you should get rid of it"? Well, if you’re going to be gone for at least a year -- time to start tossing. And unless you have an extremely unhealthy attachment to your coffee table, and actually even if you do, it just makes more fiscal sense to get your furniture on Craigslist than it does to pay to store it. That money can also go towards your travel budget.

Living solo? Consider getting some roommates for the next year to lower your rent costs. “I was living in a house at the time and in order to save money, I unloaded as much of my stuff as possible and moved in with two guys I'd never met,” explained Brooke Reynolds, who left her marketing job in Atlanta to spend a year circling the globe.