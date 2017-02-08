How to Recover From a Long-Ass Flight, According to Flight Attendants

Kick up your feet

As soon as you get back home (or to your home away from home), elevate your feet against a wall or headboard for five to 10 minutes. Feels a little silly, sure, but it helps relieve swelling in your legs and ankles. One flight attendant we spoke to compared it to "putting tea leaves through a strainer," essentially draining all the fluid from your legs and leaving the muscle fibers less saturated.

Stay awake until a normal bedtime

Few things are harder to resist than the post-flight nap. Maybe ice cream. Or Instagram. But resist you must, because passing out when it's still broad daylight out is a bad idea. You're not giving your body a chance to adjust to the local time, which throws a serious wrench in your sleep cycle. "In order to sleep the night, you should stay up when hitting your destination," says flight attendant Kamiana Domingo. "If you must nap, take a quick one no longer than an hour, because anything after one hour makes you more tired."