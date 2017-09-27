Airline Fine Print That'll Save You Money When You Fly

Traveling isn’t all rainbows and sunshine. Airlines cancel flights without offering compensation. People get dragged off planes against their will. Rental car reservations are honored with about as much integrity as a bus schedule in the Caribbean. But before you take to Twitter to rail on whichever travel entity has royally screwed you over, consider the last time you actually read the terms and conditions for your flight or car reservation.
The fine print is where companies -- well within the letter of the law -- put all the stipulations for what they are (and are not) responsible for if things go awry, their refund procedures, and what fees you’re required to pay. These are contract terms you agree to every time you book a flight or reserve a car. Of course, since nobody has time to read the fine print, we talked to Amanda Festa from Cheapflights.com, and she broke down some pearls of wisdom that’ll save you time, money, and undue frustration next time you fly.
Overbooking -- and forced bumping -- is totally legal. But you can get cash for it.
Airlines regularly overbook flights, and as we all learned from the unpleasantness back in April, even if you don’t want a free upgrade on a later flight, airlines have the right to deny you entry to your flight. (What they cannot legally do is take you off that flight once you’re seated, unless you act up. United Airlines erred so terribly in removing David Dao from his flight, it was clear the airline’s employees didn’t know their own fine print.)
The good news is the US Department of Transportation requires airlines to compensate you, based on how much later you get to your destination. If you’re placed on a flight that gets you to your destination within an hour of your original reservation, you don’t get squat. If the flight arrives between one and two hours of your original schedule, you’re entitled to 200% of your one-way fare, up to $675. For flights arriving more than two hours later, you are entitled to 400% of your one-way fare, up to $1,350.
Most importantly, while airlines may attempt to give you a travel voucher, legally you can demand straight cash to spend on whatever you damn well please. So if 2,700 Wendy’s Frostys sounds sweeter than a round-trip ticket to Bali, go for the gold.
If you miss or skip one of your flights, your whole ticket could be nullified
If you miss (or decide to skip) the outbound portion of a round-trip ticket, often it effectively cancels the entire trip. Meaning, even if you somehow end up at your destination, your return ticket probably won’t be valid. This is also true of connecting flights. If you miss a flight, call the airline and let them know the situation. They’ll often charge a fee to rebook the return ticket, so you’ll need to do some maths to see if that fee is less than the cost of a new, one-way ticket home.
No, your travel insurance won't cover a missed flight
Some people are under the impression that travel insurance is also “I changed my mind” insurance, as if it covers the cost of your flight if you just wake up and don’t feel like going. This would be like your car insurance paying for your car if all of a sudden you realized you looked ridiculous in a yellow convertible.
Travel insurance covers trip delays and interruptions, so you can rebook easily without fees in case your flights don’t take off when they say they will. It also covers lost luggage, and some policies cover people traveling with you as well. It does not cover you missing your flight because you slept in. Take the time to figure out what it covers and what it does not before using it to book a ticket.
You can hold a flight (and get a refund) within 24 hours of booking
A lot of travel search engines like to brag about their 24-hour money-back guarantee, but few people realize this is actually standard practice in the airline industry. If you notice you booked a ticket for the day OF the wedding instead of the day before, all is not lost. If you see the error (or have second thoughts because ugh, weddings) within 24 hours, nearly every airline and travel booking site will give you a refund.
Along the same lines, most will hold a ticket for you for 24 hours without payment if you’re booking through the airline’s website. Another reason it pays to use an online search service to find your flight, then book directly through the airline.
Your credit card may provide travel insurance and cover your bag fee
Many credit cards include automatic travel insurance when you use those cards to pay for the trip. That means even if you declined insurance when you booked your airfare, you can still get the price of the trip refunded in the case of illness, emergency, and other situations. Festa suggests calling your credit card companies before booking any travel to see if any of them offer this feature. A ton of cards also offer credits for stuff like bags, meals, and even airport lounges. American Express Gold accounts, for example, offer $100 credits per year for those and other travel-associated fees.
Airlines will pay you for lost luggage
Obviously, the airline will pay you if they completely lose your bag. Though that’s almost unheard-of these days, they’ll still give you money to buy clothes, toiletries, or whatever else you need while you’re waiting for your bags. Within reason. Don’t go nuts on Rodeo Drive and expect full reimbursement. The amount you get is typically negotiated with the airline, so be reasonable about what you’ll need.
There's no guarantee you'll get the rental car you reserved
Your rental reservation guarantees a car, of some kind, just not necessarily the one you reserved. This is why sometimes when you reserve a Ford Focus and end up with a Mustang, you aren’t charged extra. The reverse is also true -- if you reserved an SUV and all they have is hatchbacks, sorry Charlie, practice your creative car-packing. The rental company will give you a discount. And if they’re completely out of cars, they’re required to find you one from somewhere, even if it’s another company. But at that point, it may be faster to just rent elsewhere.
You're agreeing to let the rental company track your location
Many rental car companies have GPS in their cars, partly to help you navigate a new city, but also to make sure you’re not illegally taking it on road trips to Tijuana. Your rental agreement often has geographic boundaries for where you can take the car, and if the GPS shows you’ve gone outside those boundaries, they might assess a fee. It’s all in the fine print, but if you’re planning a road trip across state or international lines in a rental car, ask before you sign.
Turning on the toll transponder comes with a big daily fee
Many U.S. cities are now crisscrossed by toll roads, and rental car companies are nice enough to “lend” you a toll transponder to make driving through them easier. However, they often charge a daily flat rate of around $7, on top of whatever tolls you accumulate. So if you see that little box attached to the windshield, and you activate it, you’ve just agreed to at least that daily flat rate. One way around this is buying your own at a grocery store as soon as you land, and activating it before you hit the road.
Often times you also agree to an “administrative charge” of upwards of $15 for the “toll-by-plate” systems some cities use, where cars without transponders are photographed going through toll plazas, and billed for the toll by mail. These fees are even nastier, as you’re hit with a charge for every single toll you drive through, plus the cost of the toll. Same goes for parking tickets if you don’t pay them on time.
Are there other things hidden in the fine print you might want to concern yourself with? Of course, though many instances are rare or deal only with international travel. Starting here will make your trip calmer, and most importantly, keep you from rage-tweeting at an airline who has only to reply, “It was in your contract.”
