Everything You Need to Know About Colorado Weed Tourism

Marijuana has expanded far beyond the realm of Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg. In four states (and some countries around the world) it’s as legitimate a vice as cold beer or gambling. With its newfound legality, people who would never have thought of lighting up a joint or eating a pot brownie are now traveling thousands of miles to partake in legal weed.

The issue arises, naturally, that many of them have no more idea of what they’re doing than a 14-year-old who gets into dad's liquor cabinet.

Though tens of thousands of people a year engage in what has become known as “pot tourism,” America’s newfound tokers are thoroughly confused before they even light up. Where can I smoke? Can I bring some home? Are people going to side-eye me like I’m going into an XXX shop when I stroll up to a dispensary?