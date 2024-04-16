A Drama-Free Guide to Splitting Vacation Costs with Your Friends
Follow our tried and tested expert tips so you never fall out with your travel buddies over money again.
Group travel can make or break relationships. Champagne with sparklers and beach umbrellas are what we think of at the inception of a group trip, but lurking under these moments is money. There’s a cost at every step, and some poor chump’s got to deal with it.
Attitudes to vacation budgets vary. There’s always someone with no limitations and assumes the same for the rest of the gang. The one who goes ahead and reserves a table at a Michelin-starred restaurant because they saw the seafood tower on Instagram. Then you have the over-thrifty friend who insists on going “the fun way” via connecting buses rather than taking a convenient high-speed train. And let’s not even get into those “no big deal” bros, so chill they see no rush in paying back—ever.
With so much to consider on any vacation, let alone on a bachelor party, festival weekend, or family reunion, taking financial stress out of the equation means you’ll focus more on the whole point of the trip: making cherished memories together.
We’ve rustled up six easy steps, approved by industry experts, to help take you there.
Outline a rough budget for the whole vacation
There’s no good getting people to agree to a trip, then pulling out later upon realizing they can’t afford it. At the onset, there needs to be a ballpark figure. “Calculate an estimate before invites are sent. Look up prices of accommodation in the desired area, add the expected cost of a flight, and factor in daily expenses,” explains Evelyn Lee, Truist regional president for DC and Baltimore. “There’s a big difference between a $600 trip and a $2,000 per person resort vacation. Your guests need to know if it’s something within their means.”
Let each person pay for flights and accommodation upfront
Since flights and accommodation usually take up the biggest portion of a trip budget, have everyone pay individually. This lifts the financial burden off the organizer and allows guests to spread the cost of the upcoming event, as well as earn points or miles. “Americans typically book flights four months in advance,” notes Simon Hawkins, head of Virgin Atlantic, Americas. “By the time a trip rolls around, they’ve seen approximately eight paychecks rebalance their accounts. Vacations are a lot more enjoyable when payments are anticipated and planned for rather than coming out as huge chunks at the end.”
Discuss the group's priorities
Kylie residency or vineyard tour? Have a conversation with the group regarding needs and wants, and how you want to get there. “Prioritize a top activity your whole clan wants to partake in, then let the secondary activities be optional,” says Jeremy Dalkoff, VP Partnerships, Priority Pass Americas. “For example, some members might want to do an excursion while others stay behind and go to the spa. Allowing individuals to spend their budget how they please helps dodge holiday conflict.”
Decide on a food and drink plan
Food and drinks are one of the trickiest expenses, especially when it comes to dietary preferences and restrictions—to say nothing of budget. “Most high-end restaurants allow guests to pay their bills separately,” says Sarah Street, MD of Street & Co. “But that may not be the case in casual eateries. Apps like Splitwise track what each person owes, and can be useful when it comes to settling up at the end of the trip. Otherwise, try Monzo for splitting costs (equally or specifying the amount) and paying together.”
Take turns with rideshares
Uber, which allows split fares, doesn’t operate in every country. “The best thing to do is to take turns rather than fumble with change every journey. Providing each is roughly the same distance,” advises Jeremy Dalkoff. “But make a note of each total, and anyone that’s paid a vast sum more can be repaid by Venmo.”
At the end of the trip, check in on the party
“On the group chat, check in on everyone at the end,” concludes Evelyn Lee. “Some people may be shy in speaking up, as finances are an awkward subject. Give them a helping hand with a group message that asks if everyone’s expenses have been settled. You may be all square, but it’s courtesy to make sure everyone else is, too.”