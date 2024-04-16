A Drama-Free Guide to Splitting Vacation Costs with Your Friends

Group travel can make or break relationships. Champagne with sparklers and beach umbrellas are what we think of at the inception of a group trip, but lurking under these moments is money. There’s a cost at every step, and some poor chump’s got to deal with it.

Attitudes to vacation budgets vary. There’s always someone with no limitations and assumes the same for the rest of the gang. The one who goes ahead and reserves a table at a Michelin-starred restaurant because they saw the seafood tower on Instagram. Then you have the over-thrifty friend who insists on going “the fun way” via connecting buses rather than taking a convenient high-speed train. And let’s not even get into those “no big deal” bros, so chill they see no rush in paying back—ever.

With so much to consider on any vacation, let alone on a bachelor party, festival weekend, or family reunion, taking financial stress out of the equation means you’ll focus more on the whole point of the trip: making cherished memories together.

We’ve rustled up six easy steps, approved by industry experts, to help take you there.

Outline a rough budget for the whole vacation

There’s no good getting people to agree to a trip, then pulling out later upon realizing they can’t afford it. At the onset, there needs to be a ballpark figure. “Calculate an estimate before invites are sent. Look up prices of accommodation in the desired area, add the expected cost of a flight, and factor in daily expenses,” explains Evelyn Lee, Truist regional president for DC and Baltimore. “There’s a big difference between a $600 trip and a $2,000 per person resort vacation. Your guests need to know if it’s something within their means.”

Let each person pay for flights and accommodation upfront

Since flights and accommodation usually take up the biggest portion of a trip budget, have everyone pay individually. This lifts the financial burden off the organizer and allows guests to spread the cost of the upcoming event, as well as earn points or miles. “Americans typically book flights four months in advance,” notes Simon Hawkins, head of Virgin Atlantic, Americas. “By the time a trip rolls around, they’ve seen approximately eight paychecks rebalance their accounts. Vacations are a lot more enjoyable when payments are anticipated and planned for rather than coming out as huge chunks at the end.”

Discuss the group's priorities

Kylie residency or vineyard tour? Have a conversation with the group regarding needs and wants, and how you want to get there. “Prioritize a top activity your whole clan wants to partake in, then let the secondary activities be optional,” says Jeremy Dalkoff, VP Partnerships, Priority Pass Americas. “For example, some members might want to do an excursion while others stay behind and go to the spa. Allowing individuals to spend their budget how they please helps dodge holiday conflict.”