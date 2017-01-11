how to spot a crazy airbnb host

We're taught early in life not to judge a book by its cover, but when that book is literally putting a roof over our head -- and, you know, sleeping in the room next door -- it's OK to judge a little. Or a lot, honestly.

But when it comes to selecting an Airbnb, it's far easier to spot a crazy-bad rental than it is a crazy host. Which is why we took it upon ourselves to scour the site for the weirdest, most peculiar, flag-raising ads (based on the host's comments, not the space) and create this handy checklist of surefire signs you're about to rent a room from an insane person. Or at the least, from someone who is very particular.

