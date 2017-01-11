How to Survive an Ultra-Long Flight

Layer up

Speaking of fashion choices, the temperature on a plane can fluctuate from hot box to ice box during the course of a flight so layering up is key. Stash some warm socks in your carry-on in case your feet get chilly when you kick off your shoes. I’m always freezing on airplanes, but even if you don’t use your jacket or sweatshirt, both of those can be balled up and used as a pillow. I used my jacket for lumbar support when I wasn’t wearing it because apparently at 30-ish I have the back problems of an 80-year-old.

Binge-watch

This is the perfect time to binge-watch every single season of your guilty-pleasure TV show without remorse. Somehow in the year 2016 airplanes are still not all equipped with power outlets in every seat or decent Wi-Fi, so make sure all your mobile devices are fully charged (a portable charger is a must-have as well) and load those babies up with your favorite movies, music, and apps that will keep you entertained for hours. The man sitting in front of me insisted on sleeping with his seat reclined for the ENTIRE flight to Japan so there wasn’t even enough room for me to lower my tray table, much less crack open my laptop. I suggest downloading some entertainment to your phone or tablet as well or you might be stuck watching the inflight movie selection 5in from your face like I did.