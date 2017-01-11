How to Take a Good DIY Passport Photo

Considering you probably have hundreds of selfies stored on your smartphone right now, the idea of trudging down to the post office or drugstore to take an official passport photo seems pretty crazy, right?

Well it is, so put your $15 away. We asked professional photographer Leo Rosas to walk us through the best way to set up and take your DIY passport photo.

What you'll need

Camera & tripod OR smartphone & buddy

White wall

Indirect light source (no harsh contrasts)