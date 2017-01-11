Travel Agents' Money-Saving Travel Tips Could Be Pretttyyyy Useful Right Now

Make a checklist

“Create a checklist for packing. How often have we forgotten to pack a jacket or toothpaste because we didn't plan out what was needed before packing? Staying organized will free up spending money on food and experiences instead of things you already own that are sitting at home.” -- Wally Jones, Manager, Travel Leaders, Phoenix, Arizona

Take free city tours

“Looking to save on a city tour, check to see if there are any free tours offered. Cities such as London, Paris, Venice, and Sydney all have free walking tours. (The tour is free, but you should tip your guide.)” -- Wally Jones

Plan shorter stays

“No matter how much time you have to travel, sometimes if you can find a way to shorten your vacation by one day, it’s a big money saver. Of course, we want to get the max out of our vacation time, but if it’s the choice between getting exactly what we want and going over budget, it’s always worth considering dropping one day. Plus, it gives you time to relax at home before diving back into real life.” -- Shay Harrington