How to Trade Your Roaming Fees for the Freedom to Roam

But traveling without connection does require some planning—and that’s something the American Association of Automobiles (AAA) knows a thing or two about. In 1937, long before the birth of the world wide web, the organization unveiled the TripTik, a spiral bound notebook filled with maps that helped drivers navigate their way around America’s growing network of highways, byways, and backroads.

Flash forward to the 1990s and early 2000s, and TripTiks were very much in their element. Customers would work with AAA agents to plot their personalized road trips out on a series of physical maps. As Stacey Barber, executive director of travel at AAA says, “I could not tell you the amount of people who, as soon as I tell them I work with AAA, immediately say, ‘Oh, I remember going into a branch, getting my sheet maps, planning my trips, getting in the car, and having AAA alongside us all the way.’"

Today, of course, TripTiks have been digitized, and you can request one through AAA’s website or mobile map. You can also still get your hands on a paper copy if you prefer, via mail order or in person at your local branch. Barber says the organization has produced about 6 million TripTiks to date this year, and about a million were printed and bound by agents on behalf of members.

“Members can filter on points of interest, highlighting specific hotels as well as restaurants, fuel locations, and camping grounds,” she says. Digital TripTiks can also sync with local discounts while you’re on the road as well as easily direct you toward the nearest AAA location or auto shop if anything goes awry. For offline use, you can download both your route itineraries and saved places.