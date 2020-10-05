Travel Ditch the US and Work Remotely in the Caribbean This Winter White sands make excellent home-office decor.

Our current virtual reality of remote work and school is not nearly as mind-blowing as ‘90s movies led us to believe. So why not flip the script and augment the virtual with a tropical reality by adopting a stretch of Caribbean beach as your remote office? With Caribbean destinations beyond eager to get their economy-driving tourism industry humming again, some places are offering incentives to get you to take that morning Zoom meeting from the beach. Many are offering expanded visa options, with resorts and hotels rolling out deals to coax you in for the long haul. Here’s how to heed their siren song and reap the high-speed WiFi in paradise. MORE: Get a closer look at our favorite Caribbean destinations