How to Book the Best Workcation on Any Budget

Get discounts for long-term Airbnb stays

Airbnb is enticing nomads with discounts on longer stays, and their new monthly rental site makes it even easier to filter for long-term options. If a discount is already in play, the marked-down price will appear in the search results and apply automatically when you book.

There’s nothing to stop you from finagling an even better deal with the owner via the “contact this host” forum—after all, you’ll be providing them with steady business. Be courteous and sell yourself (you are clean, you are quiet). Just be wary of potential scammers who try to take negotiations off the Airbnb app.

