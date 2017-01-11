The Top 10 Ways Americans Die on Vacation

Despite what the nightly news and an over-protective mother would have you believe, kicking the bucket while you're on vacation is a rare occurrence; statistically speaking, you're more likely to have your luggage stolen or get screwed over by the airline. Still, it does happen, which raises a burning question: what's the most common way people die overseas?

In search of the answer, we pulled State Department data on all reported cases of an American citizen dying in a foreign country from a non-natural cause, from October 2002 to December 2014 -- a grand total of more than 10,000 fatalities.