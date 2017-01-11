Travel

Hunting Down Spicy Cumin Spit-Roasted Lamb in Chengdu, China

By Published On 10/12/2016 By Published On 10/12/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

As The Food Ranger continues his culinary trek through Chengdu, China, he stops to sample one of the region's most interesting specialties: 90-day-old, Szechuan-style, spit-roasted lamb. Fortunately, he has help from two friends this week -- despite being slow-cooked to perfection, glazed with succulent sesame oil, and rubbed with spicy cumin, this entire lamb is a bit big even for the hungriest of globetrotters. Check out the video above to live vicariously through Trevor James as he experiences flavors like never before, from the crispy skin to the juicy, tender meat. Who needs silverware, anyway? 

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Singapore's Spicy Frog Is Worth Making a Big Trip
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
Explorers Episode One: Breakfast In Chendgu
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
You Don't Know 'Spicy' 'til You've Eaten in Sichuan, China
The Explorers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like