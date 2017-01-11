Hunting Down Spicy Cumin Spit-Roasted Lamb in Chengdu, China

As The Food Ranger continues his culinary trek through Chengdu, China, he stops to sample one of the region's most interesting specialties: 90-day-old, Szechuan-style, spit-roasted lamb. Fortunately, he has help from two friends this week -- despite being slow-cooked to perfection, glazed with succulent sesame oil, and rubbed with spicy cumin, this entire lamb is a bit big even for the hungriest of globetrotters. Check out the video above to live vicariously through Trevor James as he experiences flavors like never before, from the crispy skin to the juicy, tender meat. Who needs silverware, anyway?
