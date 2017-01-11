Hurricane Matthew Closes Walt Disney World for the 4th Time in History

10/7/16: This story has been updated with the latest information regarding Walt Disney World closures and cancellations.

The governor of Florida has just told its citizens to flee as Hurricane Matthew bears down on the state. The storm has been blamed for the deaths of 100 people in Haiti and is expected to make landfall in Florida late Thursday. Walt Disney World has closed its parks for the fourth time since its opening.

“You need to leave. Evacuate, evacuate, evacuate,” Gov. Rick Scott of Florida told 1.5 million people living in evacuation zones on Thursday. President Obama has declared a state of emergency.