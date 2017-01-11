Book Your Next Vacation by Text Message

Like a real person (because they are!), the agents at Hyper also remember stuff like your hotel preferences and actively look for applicable discounts. And if you want to use points, frequent-flier miles, customer loyalty punchcards, or any other kind of rewards program, just mention that in your text and they'll factor it into their search.



While the basic service and the app are free, Hyper’s gotta make money somehow. And that somehow is by charging for $20-25 per month for premium memberships. But wait, what extras do you get with a membership? In addition to stuff like single text cancellations/changes and 24/7 service with guaranteed 15-min responses, Hyper will also contact customer service for you should issues arise on your trip. There's also a pay option for businesses to help with group booking and expenses.



So, yes, we may have taken one more step towards never talking to anyone ever again. But at least this step saves you big money by doing nothing more than what you do all day long anyway, sending text messages.