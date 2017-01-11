I Shamelessly Follow Random Tour Groups, and It's Not at All Creepy

But like any good addict, I can justify my behavior. You see, I figure, if they wanted me gone they'd kick me out. I’ve started to believe that they must want me there, as I tend to nod my head in continual interest, and stay generally well behaved. Also, I’m always laughing -- a pun never gets past me. So, in this way, I almost provide a service to the tour guide, encouraging him constantly to keep up the humor. Right? Laughter is contagious and sometimes one of the group will see me laughing and follow my lead. This gets the energy flowing in the tour, and helps the guide hit his/her stride. I'm doing them a service! Okay, at least that's what I tell myself.



When the tour is over, I leave. I don’t tip. I just disappear. (Stop judging me.)



It’s a problem. I admit it. Luckily, it hasn't intruded on my day-to-day life; it’s just how I get my kicks in my free time (although it really starts to itch whenever I enter a museum). However, I would be lying if I said that when I spot a large group in Birkenstocks led by a man in a flamboyant hat I have never had the urge to jump in on my lunch break. Where are they going next? What fun anecdotes are they learning? My toes begin to tingle. But really, I’ve got it under control, though the comfortable walking shoes I just purchased may tell another story...