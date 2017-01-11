Road trips take on many forms: family trip to grandma's, cross-country with your best friends, or from Ithaca to Texas to ensure your girlfriend doesn’t receive the sex tape you accidentally sent her. Then there's the truly spectacular variety -- the road trips that wind through some of the most jaw-dropping scenery in the world, ensuring your faceprint is clearly visible on the car window. And let me assure you, Iceland's Ring Road is that trip, a thousand-odd miles circumnavigating a country of volcanoes and glaciers at the edge of the Arctic Circle.

A thousand miles can be done in a couple of days, if you're just trying to spin your odometer. But Icelanders recommend taking a solid week to make the whole thing, ostensibly to go as slowly as possible when you find something incredible -- which of course you will. In a clockwise direction, we've compiled here the most gorgeous reasons to head to the edge of the world and rent an SUV for, oh, six or seven days ought to cover it.