The Best Way to Watch the Iditarod? As a Volunteer

It’s hard to imagine how one would go about watching the Iditarod in person. The iconic route stretches more than 1,100 miles from Anchorage to Nome, and the race can last for weeks. The record for fastest winning time, set in 2017, stands at 8 days, 3 hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds; the slowest winning time, in 1974, was nearly 21 days. Logistically, it isn’t a spectator sport. But for those of you yearning for that sweet, sweet Venn diagram of outdoors, winter, ice and snow, and sled dogs, the Iditarod offers something infinitely more exciting and more hands-on than watching passively from the sidelines: The best way to see the Iditarod is to volunteer.
Volunteering is a beloved and time-honored tradition at dog sled races be they prestigious or tiny, long-distance or short, but at the Iditarod -- the pinnacle of the sport, and far and away the most acclaimed and well-known race in popular culture -- it is truly something else. Around 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers pour in from all over the world, and many return year after year.
“If you’re a new volunteer, you just become one of us,” says Alaska-based photographer veteran Iditarod volunteer Toni Reitter. “It’s not like we’re cliquish, ‘Oh, we’ve been here for a million years and you don’t know anything.’ The sport is just one where, if you’ve glomped on to us, we’re gonna glomp on to you, because it’s such a small community that we’re excited when anybody new comes. A little too excited.”
What do the volunteers do?
You need to be 18 or older to volunteer. The Iditarod takes place in March, and race organizers generally open up volunteer registration around November. It closes whenever they’ve filled all the positions they need to fill, which Iditarod Volunteer Coordinator Diane Johnson says is usually mid-February. One of the most popular jobs from year to year is dog handler, where you help mushers set up their teams at the starting line. You’ll need to take a dog-handling class and get the requisite certification (first-come, first-serve -- contact ITCdoghandler@gmail.com for more details) and you’ll need to be somewhat physically fit. If that’s more investment than you’re willing to make (or if those spots are already full) but you still want something active and hands-on, you’ll probably like a job as a Trail Guard -- you’ll be posted at various crossings and ensure that the trail stays pedestrian-free and that the mushers are going the right way.
With the exception of Dog Handler, most jobs don’t require you to be super physically fit, and some don’t even require you to be outside; you can help with event planning, or volunteer at the registration desk or the call center. “That one used to be a big deal before the internet,” Reitter says. “Now the call center does a lot of what they call mushergrams, where fans can call in and give a shoutout to their musher and then they relay those to the checkpoints that the musher is heading into and try to get the mushergrams to their musher.”
The more hands-on jobs do fill up first, so try to “just be willing to be plugged in wherever,” Reitter says. “If you’re more flexible with your time and abilities it’s easier to get you in somewhere, even if it’s not your first pick. You’re still part of the race.”
That’s cool, but how do I get the job I really want?
Preference is given each year to volunteers who have volunteered before, so as a returnee your shot at some of the more coveted jobs goes up significantly. If you’re a first-timer who might want to go more than once, the advice about being flexible is especially important. “Once you get a well-oiled team working and running, they try to entice you to come back,” Reitter says.
The other thing you can do to ensure your application is at the top of the pile, so to speak, is join the Iditarod Trail Committee (which you can do here). Anyone can become a member, and members are given preference for the plush postings like Trail Guard. Some jobs, like checking mushers in and out of trail checkpoints, are only available to people who are ITC members and who have volunteered in previous years (“Those are the very important roles; if you’re bad with numbers I don’t think they let you play with them,” Reitter says). Members also get discounts on merchandise and so forth that vary depending on how much you choose to pay in yearly dues (starting at $10 for kids and going all the way up to $1,500 for a lifetime membership). Plus, you get insurance.
“Because sometimes these freak things do happen,” Reitter says. “My volunteering has been pretty mundane, but every year I watch somebody get run over by a sled or whatever, so, y’know, just in case the EMTs have to be called.”
Should you volunteer in Anchorage or in Nome?
You can register as a volunteer for the race’s start (around Anchorage) here, and for the finish (Nome) here. The majority of the volunteers go to Anchorage, where they begin descending in late February. The Lakefront Anchorage is the Race Headquarters and official hotel host of the Iditarod, and if you are headed to Anchorage that is the place to stay.
As the champions start bearing down on the finish line, operations shift by necessity, but most people who volunteer at the start in Anchorage don’t make the journey to Nome for the end. Most Nome volunteers are local. Reitter, who’s volunteered in both Anchorage and Nome, says they’re still often asking for volunteers right up to the end of the race. Nome, then, is pretty much a slam-dunk in terms of being able to find an open volunteer post even when everything in Anchorage is full. What you gain in volunteering options you sacrifice in hotel options.
“If you are wanting to volunteer in Nome, just make sure to get all of your ducks in a row before you really commit to it,” Reitter says. “Otherwise you’re gonna be sleeping outside the bars or something, and it’s cold.”
If you’re headed to Nome, you want to lock down your lodging situation as far as a year in advance. Your best and also only hotel options are probably the Nome Nugget Inn -- the official Iditarod hotel on the finishing side -- and the Aurora Inn.
The Nome Visitors Center also maintains a list of residents who open up their homes for volunteers, renting out anything from the entire house to floor space. Reitter says some of the churches may offer floor space to volunteers, too.
What’s it like when the race is about to start?
The ceremonial start is always a Saturday and is sort of like the opening ceremony for the Olympics -- it’s a show, rather than part of the actual competition. The real start of the race is called the Re-Start and takes place the following day. This means that mushers generally have more time to mingle and relax during the ceremonial start. It’s not considered rude to approach them and make conversation, just use your best judgment -- you can pick up on whether or not someone has time to talk. Reitter recommends looking for the rookies, who are generally aiming to just finish the race rather than win, and are also usually more excited and approachable than the champions.
“The Anchorage ceremonial start, you don’t wanna miss it,” Reitter says. “If you’re volunteering that day, just make sure that they understand that you want to be [at the ceremonial start] -- especially if you’re coming up from outside and this is maybe the only time you’re doing the Iditarod. You don’t wanna miss the party.” So if you’ve committed to, say, a Trail Guard post some ways down the road, you can probably hang out with the teams for a bit downtown and head back to your post before any dogs come through -- just plan it out ahead of time.
The city’s 4th Avenue is the place to be, if you don’t mind crowds. The night before the ceremonial start, 4th Avenue will be closed off, banners raised, and snow trucked in. “We spend all year shoveling snow out of the area, and then they truck snow in to put it back on the road, because it all starts right there on 4th Avenue, on a main street,” Reitter says. “[It’s] kind of the lifeblood of downtown Anchorage. Everybody’s downtown for the ceremonial start. It’ll be a zoo.”
“All of us are so grateful for the volunteers,” rookie contender Blair Braverman told Thrillist when we interviewed her about dog sledding in Alaska. “You really become part of the event, you’re behind the scenes with all the dogs. It’s pretty physically active. If you’re up for an adventure, this is like truly an adventure.”
Mushers will start hooking up their dogs pretty much at dawn. At 10am, the mushing teams head out and “race” 11 miles through Anchorage before loading up at the Campbell Airstrip to fly to Willow, where they’ll line up on Sunday for the official Re-Start.
After the mushers head out of town, Iditarod-related events are celebrated around Anchorage the whole weekend. You might spot Hobo Jim, Alaska’s official balladeer, popping up to give concerts at different bars. Saturday afternoon, after the mushers have cleared out, comes the Running of the Reindeer -- sort of like the Running of the Bulls, but with reindeer, and no one dies. The reindeer aren’t chasing you, exactly, but they are running very quickly down 4th Avenue for food on the other side, and you are running with them.
“It’s chaos,” Reitter says. “Apparently a lot of people drink before they do it, so if you’re a drinker and you’re wanting an Alaskan experience that’s definitely one way to do it.”
