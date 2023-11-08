Turn Tradition on Its Head with These Alternative Holiday Shows
From hip-hop ballet to drag shows, these are the coolest holiday performances to catch this year.
As humans, we’ve been celebrating the holidays with music for millennia. But when future historians look back at our species’ traditions, they might wonder why we spent decades worshipping at the altar of traditional acts like the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Mannheim Steamroller every holiday season—despite not being able to name a single song by either.
If you’re feeling trapped in an endless loop of sugarplum fairies, weepy country ballads, and whatever a Pentatonix is, fear not: You can break the cycle. From soul singers to drag queens, hop-hop legends and indie-rock darlings to psychedelic performance artists, these are the musical tours and residencies that will surely become part of a new holiday tradition. And okay, there might still be some sugarplum fairies involved—but they’ll be breaking it down hip-hop style.
Where: Touring nationwide
When: November 14 - December 29
The lowdown: Holiday drag brunches and performances are a blast, but A Drag Queen Christmas brings things to a whole new level of spectacle. After a particularly grueling year, this raucous, 38-stop celebration can’t come quick enough. Hosted by Miz Cracker, the show features Drag Race alumni, a performance by Todrick Hall, and more.
The cost: Standard tickets range from $35 - $75, while VIP meet and greet packages will run you $150 - $249. Score them here.
Where: Various cities throughout the US and Canada
When: November 15 - December 17
The lowdown: Whether you think “All I Want for Christmas is You” is the best Christmas song of all time (correct) or an inescapable holiday earworm (also correct), Mariah is here to stay. And this year, she’s bringing a full-scale holiday spectacular on the road, starting in SoCal and wrapping things up at Madison Square Garden with a cross-continent testament to her staying power. Even if you find yourself getting sick of the mega-hit by early November, the show is a chance to hear one of pop’s most gifted singers hit five golden octaves in person. It’s Mariah’s time. Embrace it.
The cost: Tickets start at $100, and they’re going fast here.
Where: Los Angeles
When: November 22 - December 30
The lowdown: This year, Love Actually celebrates 20 years as the Christmas movie most likely to make you pause it and say, “I don’t remember this movie being quite so unsettling.” And in LA, you can now catch a live performance of Richard Curtis’s delightful holiday romp with a crowd so you can collectively cringe at the Andrew Garfield character. The show brings London to life on the Bram Goldsmith Theater’s stage and incorporates actors, singers, a live orchestra, and footage from the movie to truly ensure Christmas is all around you for the whole 2.5 hours.
The cost: $89 - $199 for a seat that, to you, is perfect.
Where: Nationwide
When: November 10 - December 30
The lowdown: Falling asleep during a production of the Nutcracker is a rite of passage for many during the holidays (even though that rat fight rips). And while the idea of “The Nutcracker, but rap” might sound a little corny on paper, the sight of breakdancers getting acrobatic to the Russian Dance is a wonder to behold. The trick here is that the show approaches the source material with reverence while bringing a modern twist via masterful, eye-popping choreography. And as a bonus, hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow opens the show with a quick set of classics.
The cost: Tickets vary by venue. Find your spot here.
Where: Various East Coast cities
When: November 25 - December 22
The lowdown: Six years before Mariah Carey was even born, legendary soul singer Darlene Love dropped one of the most iconic holiday perennials, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Now 82, Love’s still belting out holiday tunes, ringing in the holidays by zig-zagging around Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut and proving why the Grammy winner has worn the Christmas Queen crown for six decades and counting.
The cost: Tickets vary from venue to venue and can be found at Love’s official site.
Where: Cities nationwide
When: November 28 - December 21
The lowdown: Cult filmmaker, icon, and Pope of Trash John Waters has lived at the intersection of lowbrow gross-out gags, high camp, art, and unencumbered self-expression ever since the release of Pink Flamingos in 1972. His annual holiday tour—this year subtitled “Let's Blow It Up” in reference to his collection of celebrity blow-up dolls—promises to continue Waters’ unique ability to find joy in the filthiest things on the planet.
The cost: Tickets start at $35 and can be found here
Where: Select cities nationwide
When: November 29 - December 11
The lowdown: The Queen of Bounce is hitting the road this holiday season, bringing their infectious beats and unparalleled stage presence—not to mention friends Haiku Hands and others—to an East Coast city near you. Expect plenty of “decking the halls and jingling balls” as Freedia and crew cycle through crowd-pleasers like “N.O. Bounce,” “Y'all Get Back Now,” and “$100 Bill,” all while providing what just might be the most impeccable vibes on this list.
The cost: Ticket prices vary by venue, but Big Freedia is partnering with PLUS1 throughout the tour to donate $1 from every ticket sale to the Ally Coalition in their mission to support unhoused and at-risk LGBTQIA+ youth.
Where: Portland, Oregon
When: November 30 - December 16
The lowdown: At this point, it would actually be weirder if we told you that Portland didn’t have a long-running psychedelic Beatles-themed holiday extravaganza featuring the 15-piece Nowhere Band orchestra and a full circus worth of aerialists, jugglers and other performers from the Rose City Circus. Essentially, it’s like Cirque du Soleil’s Love, but with more holiday cheer and way better beer.
The cost: Tickets to the Alberta Rose Theater run from $42.50 - $65
Where: Chicago
When: December 7 - 14
The lowdown: The Chicago native, folk-pop hero, unexpected Fargo co-star, and one-time Squirrel Nut Zipper returns to Chicago’s First Presbyterian Church for his annual Gezelligheid residency, which has been an annual tradition since 2009. The pews are currently packed for the sold-out event, which this year features Margaret Glaspy and Julian Lage and promises a mix of old, new, and traditional songs from one of indie music’s most gifted multiinstrumentalists.
The cost: Tickets are sold out, but you could experience a Gezelligheid miracle if you sign up for the wait list.
Where: Brooklyn
When: December 7 - 14
The lowdown: Indie rock legends Yo La Tengo have made playing an eight-night Hanukkah run into a New York tradition. And it’s a popular one, too; all eight shows are currently sold out for their return to the Bowery Ballroom. Keep an eye on resale sites, because the shows promise to be true holiday gems—per tradition, no song will be repeated, surprise openers will include bands and comedians, and the bass amp will be adorned with a menorah.
The cost: You’re going to have to work for this one, but tickets are out there.
Where: Boston
When: December 15 - December 23
The lowdown: The beloved funny man behind the podcast Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out plus hit on- and off-Broadway solo shows like Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, and The Old Man and The Pool is bringing it back home to Boston for this special five-part holiday standup run. The pizza-loving comedian is promising all new material for Christmas Parmesan’s Wilbur Theater takeover, but we’re confident you can expect a full roster of delightfully meandering storytelling, light physical comedy, and lots of laughs.
The cost: Tickets range from $39 to $79 per person, and they’re selling fast.
Where: Los Angeles
When: December 18 - December 21
The lowdown: In 2006, legendary songwriter (and low-key goof) Aimee Mann dropped One More Drifter in the Snow, an oft-overlooked compilation of smoky, jaunty Christmas standards that offers up the unexpected joy of hearing Mann croon “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch.” A natural next step? The Aimee Mann & Ted Leo Christmas show, in which Mann teams up the fellow unlikely Christmas icon/indie-punk superhero for a song-filled variety show filled with special guests, comedians, and more. Even better? The tiny venue will transform the concert into an extremely intimate affair.
The cost: Tickets run from $58 GA seats to a $148 VIP soundcheck experience, and can be purchased here.