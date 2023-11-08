Turn Tradition on Its Head with These Alternative Holiday Shows

As humans, we’ve been celebrating the holidays with music for millennia. But when future historians look back at our species’ traditions, they might wonder why we spent decades worshipping at the altar of traditional acts like the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Mannheim Steamroller every holiday season—despite not being able to name a single song by either.

If you’re feeling trapped in an endless loop of sugarplum fairies, weepy country ballads, and whatever a Pentatonix is, fear not: You can break the cycle. From soul singers to drag queens, hop-hop legends and indie-rock darlings to psychedelic performance artists, these are the musical tours and residencies that will surely become part of a new holiday tradition. And okay, there might still be some sugarplum fairies involved—but they’ll be breaking it down hip-hop style.