The Padres’ Trevor Hoffman Reveals Why Petco Park is More Than Just a Ballpark

Watch baseball Superfan Matt Schulte take Padres legend Trevor Hoffman on a tour of Petco to give him a fan’s perspective, which means getting up-close-and-personal with mouthwatering bites from a collection of favorite local grub spots that serve tri-tip nachos, pulled-pork sandwiches, and garlic-artichoke pizza. When you’re not watching the game with some fish tacos from the rooftop at Rimel’s Rotisserie, sip on a Walk-Off Wheat at Pizza Port -- it’s made especially for the Padres. Why even think about going to a food court? Check out what other goodies this ballpark has to offer above.
