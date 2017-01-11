A Day at Batabano: The Craziest, Sexiest Carnival You've Never Heard Of

It was fantastic to watch. At normal clubs, if a guy tries to grind behind a girl he doesn't know, he's met with, at best, rejection, and at worst, a punch to the face. Not at Batabano. Here it was almost like saying hello. Men would just walk up to women and grind on them, the women would respond by grinding back, then both would move on. Nothing said, not even a name exchange.

As a marshal it was my job to make sure nobody left the parade route, but it was an entirely lost cause. As the drinks kept flowing "jumpers" began to run from the parade and dance with people standing on the street. And if I tried to stop one of the women, she’d just grind on me until I forgot I was trying to stop her in the first place. It’s like the grinding was some kind of Harry Potter spell gone horribly, horribly wrong, where people were rendered zombies by dry humping.