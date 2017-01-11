13 Facts You Didn't Know About Your Passport

Passports can be a huge hassle -- the paperwork, the money, the photo requirements, it all makes for plenty of hoops to jump through. But they're a necessary evil if you've got any interest in seeing the world outside of Googling a bunch of pics of the world.

To find out more, we spoke with passport know-it-alls at Allied Passport and Visa, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department. Here are some little-known factoids you probably didn't know about that little blue book you keep in your dresser.