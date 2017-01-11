Essential Tips for Renting a Car Overseas

Learn the rules of the road

Every country has its own driving rules so it's smart to do some basic homework on your destination before you ever climb behind the wheel -- especially if said wheel is on the wrong side of the car.

In many countries, you'll need to know how to drive a manual transmission (or be prepared to pay a premium for an automatic vehicle), and in some cases -- like England or Ireland -- how to drive on the opposite side of the road. The way people drive can also vary depending upon the location. For instance, in Brazil's traffic-choked São Paulo, drivers are notoriously aggressive. Meanwhile, in desolate parts of Argentina's Patagonia, you’ll have the road all to yourself; which is nice until you realize you haven't seen a gas station in hours and your empty-tank light just turned on. And speaking of gas, don't forget that it's A LOT more expensive in other countries. The website GlobalPetrolPrices.com can provide a quick price check on country fuel prices (listed in US dollars by liter) so you can devise a budget before you leave.